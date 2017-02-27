Argentine midfielder Roalses signs on for second stint with Whitecaps

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are bringing back Mauro Rosales.

The club announced Tuesday that it has signed the Argentine midfielder to a Major League Soccer contract for 2017, with a club option for 2018.

The 36-year-old Rosales returns to Vancouver following one season with FC Dallas, where he helped the Texan side win their first US Open Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield awarded to the team with the best regular-season record.

The five-foot-eight, 165-pound midfielder originally joined Whitecaps FC in August 2014 and made 36 appearances, scored one goal, and added six assists in all competitions during his season and half with the club.

Prior to his first stint in Vancouver, Rosales previously played with Chivas USA, Seattle Sounders, Dutch side Ajax, as well as Argentine clubs Newell's Old Boys and River Plate.

He was named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2011 with Seattle.

Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson has credited Rosales with being an instrumental part in helping the club land star striker Fredy Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda of the Chinese Super League.