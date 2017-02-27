Blue Jackets claim Dalpe off waivers from Wild

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed centre Zac Dalpe off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The 27-year-old Dalpe had a goal and two assists in nine games for the Wild this season. The Blue Jackets claimed him Monday and assigned him to Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Dalpe, a former Ohio State player, has 12 goals and 12 assists in 128 NHL games with the Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes. He was a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2008.

Also Monday, Columbus put winger Matt Calvert on injured reserve with an oblique strain.