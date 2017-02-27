Canadiens rally to beat Devils in OT on Galchenyuk goal
NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Galchenyuk scored on a power play at 2:54 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Monday night.
Max Pacioretty scored twice in the final 11:23 of regulation to tie the game and Alexander Radulov added a goal for the Canadiens, who won consecutive games for the first time since early January. Al Montoya had 34 saves for Montreal.
Kyle Palmieri, John Moore and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who have lost four straight games (0-2-2), the past two in overtime. Cory Schneider made 29 saves.
Galchenyuk beat Schneider with a shot from between the circles less than a minute after Damon Severson was penalized for hooking.
With the Canadiens' net empty, Pacioretty tied the game with 51.8 seconds left in regulation. His shot from the right circle that might have hit off Devils
All three Montreal goals came in the third period after the Devils built a two-goal lead.
Zajac gave New Jersey a 3-1 edge at 7:54 when he put the rebound of Palmieri's shot into the net on a power play.
Less than a minute later, Pacioretty scored on the rebound of Nathan Beaulieu's shot to cut the margin to 3-2.
Palmieri had given the Devils the lead late in the first period with his third goal in the past two games. Zajac intercepted a pass around the boards by Canadiens
Moore stretched the lead to 2-0 at 2:38 of the third period with shot from the point that beat a well-screened Montoya.
Eleven seconds later, Montreal was back in the game.
Zajac restored the two-goal lead at 7:54, but Pacioretty responded with his 30th and 31st goals.
NOTES: With the trade deadline approaching, the Devils rested free agent D Kyle Quincey. ... Montreal traded D Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round draft to Dallas for
UP NEXT
Canadiens: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.
Devils: Travel to Washington to face the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals on Thursday night.
