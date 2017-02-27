Celtics' Bradley returning to starting lineup against Hawks

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics says guard Avery Bradley is returning to the starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night after sitting out more than a month with a sore right Achilles.

Coach Brad Stevens says Bradley will play restricted minutes in games this week, getting somewhere between 15 and 25 minutes per night.

Bradley has been out since Jan. 18, missing 22 of the last 23 games. The Celtics have gone 15-7 without him.