Celtics' Bradley returning to starting lineup against Hawks
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics says guard Avery Bradley is returning to the starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night after sitting out more than a month with a sore right Achilles.
Coach Brad Stevens says Bradley will play restricted minutes in games this week, getting somewhere between 15 and 25 minutes per night.
Bradley has been out since Jan. 18, missing 22 of the last 23 games. The Celtics have gone 15-7 without him.
In 36 games this season, Bradley is averaging 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Most Popular
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
Hollywood's wildest twist: Oscars end in utter chaos after envelope mix-up
-
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61 from complications after surgery