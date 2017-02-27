Coyotes acquire Pulkkinen from Wild

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have acquired forward Teemu Pulkkinen from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.

The Coyotes announced the deal Monday.

The 25-year-old Pulkkinen had a goal in nine games with the Wild this season. He also had 18 goals and 18 assists with the Iowa Wild, earning a spot in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game.