DeRozan's jumper, 37 points lead Raptors past Knicks, 92-91
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan made a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining, finishing with 37 points and leading the Toronto Raptors to a 92-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.
The Raptors won their fourth in a row, doing it with DeRozan and
Carmelo Anthony scored 24 points for the Knicks, but finished a 9-for-26 night when he missed a long jumper as time expired.
Newcomers Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker were on the floor down the stretch as the Raptors clawed back from a 17-point, first-half deficit. Ibaka finished with 15 points.
Toronto moved percentage points ahead of Washington for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors host the Wizards on Wednesday.
Derrick Rose and Courtney Lee each scored 16 points for the Knicks.
