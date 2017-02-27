DeRozan's jumper, 37 points lead Raptors past Knicks, 92-91

NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan made a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining, finishing with 37 points and leading the Toronto Raptors to a 92-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Raptors won their fourth in a row, doing it with DeRozan and defence after learning earlier in the day that All-Star Kyle Lowry will have right wrist surgery that could sideline him the rest of the regular season.

Carmelo Anthony scored 24 points for the Knicks, but finished a 9-for-26 night when he missed a long jumper as time expired.

Newcomers Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker were on the floor down the stretch as the Raptors clawed back from a 17-point, first-half deficit. Ibaka finished with 15 points.

Toronto moved percentage points ahead of Washington for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors host the Wizards on Wednesday.