Fiorentina, Torino draw 2-2 in Serie A
FLORENCE, Italy — Torino scored twice in the second half to draw with Fiorentina 2-2 and sit behind the home side in the Serie A top 10 on Monday.
Riccardo Saponara swept in a rebound and Nikola Kalinic headed in a corner for Fiorentina to lead 2-0 by halftime.
Andrea Belotti made up for hitting his penalty kick into the crossbar with a header soon afterward, and he converted a cross five minutes from time for Torino's fourth draw in seven matches.
