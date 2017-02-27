Forsberg, Toews and Gaudreau named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Nashville Predators left-wing Filip Forsberg, Chicago Blackhawks centre Jonathan Toews and Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Forsberg led all skaters with eight goals and 10 points, including back-to-back hat tricks, as the Predators gained seven of a possible eight standings points and improved their record to 31-22-9.

Forsberg is the first player in Predators history to record hat tricks in consecutive games and the first NHL player to achieve the feat since Vancouver's Alexandre Burrows on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2010.

Toews recorded multi-point efforts in each of the Blackhawks three wins last week, putting up four goals and five assists as Chicago improved its overall record to 39-18-5.