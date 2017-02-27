Sports

Leafs address centre-ice depth, adding Brian Boyle from Lightning

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have plugged a year-long hole at the fourth-line centre spot, swinging a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for Brian Boyle on Monday afternoon.

The Leafs sent minor-leaguer Byron Froese and a conditional 2017 second round pick to Tampa to acquire the six-foot-six Boyle.

The 32-year-old has 13 goals and 22 points in 54 games with the Lightning this season. He'll be leaned on most in Toronto for his faceoff and penalty killing abilities in a fourth-line role.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has shuffled warily through fourth line centres this year, including Peter Holland, Frederik Gauthier and Ben Smith.

