Los Angeles Lakers waive guard Jose Calderon

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Jose Calderon.

The native of Spain played just 24 games with the Lakers this season after being traded to the organization from the Bulls in July.

He made 11 starts during his short tenure and averaged 3.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

Calderon began his career with the Toronto Raptors in 2005-06.

