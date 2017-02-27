Mario Goetze out indefinitely with 'metabolic disturbances'

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze's spell on the sidelines is set to continue because of "metabolic disturbances" diagnosed following recurring muscular problems.

Dortmund says a "comprehensive internal investigation into the possible causes" of Goetze's muscular issues revealed "metabolic disturbances, rendering it absolutely necessary to withdraw him from team training for the time being."

The 24-year-old Germany international has endured a frustrating season on his return to Dortmund from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich, completing just four games in 11 league appearances. His last appearance was in the 1-1 draw at Mainz on Jan. 31, when he was taken off in the 66th minute.