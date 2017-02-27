Nets waive veteran forward Luis Scola

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have waived veteran forward Luis Scola.

Scola averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games this season, falling out of the rotation as the league-worst Nets focused more on their younger players.

General manager Sean Marks said Monday the Nets felt that Scola "deserved the opportunity to contribute to a playoff contender." Because he was waived by the March 1 deadline, Scola would be eligible to sign with another team and appear on its playoff roster.