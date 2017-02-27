New York college hockey player charged after attacking ref
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A 19-year-old hockey player from Erie Community College has been charged after attacking a referee during the final seconds of the junior college national championship game.
According to the Broome County Sheriff's office, Brandon Day was charged with a
Day was serving a penalty Sunday night when he bolted onto the ice before his penalty was over during the game between Erie and Dakota College of Bottineau at Broome Community College.
Video shows Day skating toward the official and knocking him backward. The other two officials quickly intervened with several players and subdued Day.
Day is from Cheektowaga, New York, and is due back in court in March.
