Toronto Argonauts a step closer to agreement with Jim Popp
The Argos are expected to officially announce Jim Popp as their new general manager on Tuesday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have reached an agreement in principle with Jim Popp to make him their new general manager.
A source tells The Canadian Press the Argos will make the announcement official at a news conference Tuesday morning.
Popp replaces Jim Barker, who was fired last month after Toronto finished last in the East Division with a 5-13 record.
Popp joins the Argos after 21 seasons as the Montreal Alouettes GM.
More coming.