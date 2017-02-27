Sports

Toronto Argonauts a step closer to agreement with Jim Popp

The Argos are expected to officially announce Jim Popp as their new general manager on Tuesday morning.

Montreal Alouettes head coach Jim Popp argues with a referee during the second half of pre-season CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Popp is expected to join the Argos after 21 seasons as the Montreal Alouettes GM.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have reached an agreement in principle with Jim Popp to make him their new general manager.

A source tells The Canadian Press the Argos will make the announcement official at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Popp replaces Jim Barker, who was fired last month after Toronto finished last in the East Division with a 5-13 record.

Popp joins the Argos after 21 seasons as the Montreal Alouettes GM.

