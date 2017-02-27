NHL trades based on playoff success are on the rise

The NHL deadline trades made since 2013 that hinge on a team's playoff success:

___

2017

Wild get: C Martin Hanzal, F Ryan White, 2017 fourth-round pick

Coyotes get: 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick, conditional 2019 fourth-round pick

Condition: Conditional 2019 pick becomes third-rounder if Wild win playoff one round or second-rounder if they win two and Hanzal plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: TBD

___

Kings get: G Ben Bishop, 2017 fifth-round pick

Lightning get: G Peter Budaj, D Erik Cernak, 2017 seventh-round pick, conditional 2017 pick

Condition: Lightning get no extra pick if Kings miss playoffs, can receive as high as second-round pick based on Bishop's role in deep run.

Result: TBD

___

Ducks get: RW Patrick Eaves

Stars get: Conditional 2017 second-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2017 first-rounder if Ducks win two playoff rounds and Eaves plays in at least half of playoff games in first two rounds.

Result: TBD

___

Capitals get: D Tom Gilbert

Kings get: Conditional 2017 fifth-round pick

Condition: Pick is only transferred if Capitals win two playoff rounds and Gilbert plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: TBD

___

2016

Ducks got: F Jamie McGinn

Sabres got: Conditional 2016 third-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 second-rounder if Ducks win two playoff rounds and McGinn plats in more than half of playoff games.

Result: Ducks lost in second round, sent third-round pick to Sabres.

___

Stars got: D Kris Russell

Flames got: D Jyrki Jokipakka, F Brett Pollock, conditional 2016 second-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 first-rounder if Stars win two playoff rounds and Russell plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: Stars lost in second round, sent second-round pick to Flames.

___

2015

Canadiens got: D Jeff Petry

Oilers got: 2015 second round pick, conditional 2015 fifth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes fourth-rounder if Canadiens win one playoff round and third-rounder if they win two.

Result: Canadiens reached second round, sent fourth-round pick to Oilers.

___

Red Wings got: D Marek Zidlicky

Devils got: Conditional 2016 third-round pick, conditional 2015 pick

Condition: Pick in 2015 only transferred if Red Wings win two playoff rounds and 2016 third-rounder becomes second-rounder but no fifth-rounder sent if Red Wings reach Stanley Cup Final.

Result: Red Wings lost in second round, sent only 2016 third-round pick to Devils.

___

Islanders got: F Tyler Kennedy

Sharks got: Conditional 2015 seventh-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 third-rounder if Islanders win Stanley Cup and Kennedy plays in at least half of games.

Result: Islanders lost in first round, send seventh-round pick to Sharks.

___

Blackhawks got: D Kimmo Timonen

Flyers got: 2015 second-round pick, 2016 conditional fourth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 third-rounder if Blackhawks win two playoff rounds and 2016 second-rounder if they win three and Timonen plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: Blackhawks won Stanley Cup with Timonen playing in 16 games, sent 2016 second-rounder to Flyers.

___

2014

Kings got: RW Marian Gaborik

Blue Jackets got: F Matt Frattin, 2014 or 2015 second-round pick, conditional 2014 third-round pick

Condition: Pick transferred if Kings win first-round series.

Result: Kings won Stanley Cup, sent 2014 third-round pick to Blue Jackets.

___

Canadiens got: LW Thomas Vanek, conditional 2014 fifth-round pick

Islanders got: W Sebastian Collberg, conditional 2014 second-round pick

Condition: Islanders get second-rounder, send fifth-rounder if Canadiens make playoffs.

Result: Canadiens made playoffs, exchanged second-round pick for Islanders' fifth-round pick.

___

Ducks got: D Stephane Robidas

Stars got: Conditional 2014 fourth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2014 third-rounder if Ducks win one playoff round and Robidas plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: Ducks reached second round, sent 2014 third-round pick to Stars.

___

Lightning got: RW Ryan Callahan, 2015 first-round pick, conditional 2014 second-round pick, conditional 2015 seventh-round pick

Rangers got: RW Martin St. Louis, conditional 2015 second-round pick

Condition: Second-round pick in 2014 becomes first-round pick if Rangers win two playoff rounds. (Other conditional picks based on Callahan re-signing)

Result: Rangers reached Stanley Cup final, sent 2014 first-round pick to Lightning.

___

2013

Bruins got: RW Jaromir Jagr

Stars got: LW Lane MacDermid, RW Cody Payne, conditional 2013 second-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2013 first-rounder if Bruins win two playoff rounds.

Result: Bruins reached Stanley Cup Final, sent 2013 first-round pick to Stars.

___

Rangers got: LW Ryane Clowe

Sharks got: 2013 second-round pick, 2013 third-round pick, conditional 2014 fifth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes second-rounder if Rangers win two playoff rounds or re-sign Clowe.

Result: Rangers lost in second round and don't re-sign Clowe, sent 2014 fifth-round pick to Sharks.

___

Blues got: D Jay Bouwmeester

Flames got: D Mark Cundari, rights to G Reto Berra, conditional 2013 first-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2014 first-rounder plus 2013 fourth-rounder if Blues miss playoffs.