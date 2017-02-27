Sex assault trial to begin for former Alpine Canada ski coach Bertrand Charest

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A trial is set to begin north of Montreal today for a former national ski coach who faces dozens of sex-related charges involving allegations from girls as young as 12.

The 57 charges against Bertrand Charest include sexual assault and breach of trust.

The trial will take place in Saint-Jerome, Que., where Charest has been in custody since his arrest in March 2015.

The allegations date back to the 1990's and involve locations such as Mont-Tremblant, north of Montreal, and Whistler, B.C., as well as in France, Austria, New Zealand and the United States.

Charest worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.