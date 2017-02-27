Stars acquire Greg Pateryn from Canadiens for Jordie Benn
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars have acquired
The teams announced the trade Monday.
The 26-year-old Pateryn missed time this season with an ankle injury and has appeared in just 24 games, putting up a goal and six assists. He was used sparingly by the Canadiens even after the recent coaching change from Michel Therrien to Claude Julien.
Dallas general manager Jim Nill calls Pateryn a solid defender with a physical presence who brings size and a right-handed shot.
The 29-year-old Benn has two goals and 13 assists in 58 games this season. He's the brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn and is signed for two more seasons at a salary-cap hit of $1.1 million.
