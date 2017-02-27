Sports

Stroman sharp through two innings, Blue Jays fall 2-1 to Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) warms up against the Pittsburgh Pirates during first inning Grapefruit baseball spring training action in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday, February 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman threw two perfect innings in his spring training debut but Toronto still lost its fourth straight exhibition game, 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stroman struck out three of the six batters he faced and Jose Bautista drove in the lone run for Toronto (0-4), which is still looking for its first win on its Grapefruit League schedule.

Reliever Danny Barnes gave up the eventual winning run on a balk in the sixth inning, allowing Canadian Eric Wood to score from third base for the Pirates (3-1).

Closer Roberto Osuna pitched one inning of scoreless relief, allowing two hits.

Bautista hit a line drive single in the bottom of the sixth to score Dwight Smith Jr.

