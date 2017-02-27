UEFA fines Dynamo Kyiv, Besiktas for crowd violence
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has fined Dynamo
Dynamo won the group-stage game 6-0 on Dec. 6 after hundreds of rival fans clashed in
UEFA says the charges for both teams included "crowd disturbances" and setting off fireworks. Besiktas fans also caused damage inside the Olympic Stadium in
Just 14,000 people attended the game at the 70,000-capacity stadium which will host the 2018 Champions League final.
Dynamo was eliminated from UEFA competitions despite the big win.
Turkish champion Besiktas plays Olympiakos of Greece in the Europa League round of 16 on March 9 and 16.