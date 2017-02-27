UEFA fines Dynamo Kyiv, Besiktas for crowd violence

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has fined Dynamo Kyiv and Besiktas 60,000 euros ($63,500) each for crowd violence at a Champions League match.

Dynamo won the group-stage game 6-0 on Dec. 6 after hundreds of rival fans clashed in Kyiv .

UEFA says the charges for both teams included "crowd disturbances" and setting off fireworks. Besiktas fans also caused damage inside the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv .

Just 14,000 people attended the game at the 70,000-capacity stadium which will host the 2018 Champions League final.

Dynamo was eliminated from UEFA competitions despite the big win.