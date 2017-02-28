AP source: Nationals, Joe Blanton agree to 1-year contract

WASHINGTON — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Joe Blanton and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the agreement had not been announced.

The 36-year-old Blanton was a free agent after pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, when the right-hander went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 innings across 75 regular-season appearances. He then went 1-0 and allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings in four games for LA during an NL Division Series victory over Washington.