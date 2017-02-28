AP Source: Wizards would sign Jennings if he clears waivers

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards intend to sign guard Brandon Jennings if he clears waivers, a person familiar with their plans said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced by the Wizards.

Jennings was waived by the New York Knicks on Monday after less than a season with the club.

The point guard signed with the Knicks as a free agent last summer for $5 million and one year.

Jennings averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 4.9 assists in 58 games this season, mostly as the backup to Derrick Rose.

The interest between Jennings and Washington was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

"Brandon obviously wanted to play more minutes here," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "With Derrick out there, it made it awfully tough, so maybe this gives him an opportunity to get somewhere where he can play some more minutes."

Because he was waived before Wednesday's deadline, Jennings will be eligible to sign with another team and play in the post-season .