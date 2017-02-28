Blackhawks agree to extensions with Rozsival, Tootoo

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contract extensions through next season with defenceman Michal Rozsival and forward Jordin Tootoo.

In five seasons in Chicago, the 38-year-old Rozsival has played on two championship teams. He has one goal and one assist this year.

The 34-year-old Tootoo has played in 36 games after signing with Chicago last summer.

The Blackhawks announced the moves on Tuesday.