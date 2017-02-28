Blue Jackets sign Marc-Andre Bergeron to two-way contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed 36-year-old defenceman Marc-Andre Bergeron to a contract for the rest of the season.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Monday that Bergeron was signed to a two-way AHL-NHL contract, which means he'll make more money if he is called up from AHL affiliate in Cleveland, where he's been playing this season.

Bergeron has 82 goals and 153 assists in 490 career NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers from 2002-13.