Canadiens acquire Brandon Davidson, send David Desharnais to Oilers

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers have made a deal on the eve of the NHL trade deadline.

Montreal has acquired defenceman Brandon Davidson in exchange for forward David Desharnais. The deal was announced Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old Davidson played 28 games this season for Edmonton, recording one assist. The Lethbridge, Alta., native has five goals and 13 points in 91 career games.

Desharnais, 30, produced four goals and 10 points in 31 games this season with Montreal. Desharnais, from Laurier-Station, Que., has played 435 career games — all with the Canadiens — and has 79 goals and 250 points.