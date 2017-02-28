Coyotes C Alexander Burmistrov leaves ice on stretcher

BOSTON — Arizona Coyotes forward Alexander Burmistrov has been taken off on a stretcher after a hit from Bruins defenceman Colin Miller left him motionless on the ice for several minutes.

Burmistrov gave a thumbs-up with both hands as he was wheeled off the ice Tuesday night.

Burmistrov received a pass and had just sent the puck along when Miller came into him sideways and knocked him to the ice. Burmistrov landed on his back and rolled partially onto his side, but otherwise did not move as first the Coyotes and then the Bruins medical staffs came out to tend to him.

Miller was immediately set upon by Arizona defenceman Jakob Chychrun, but the officials broke in before it could get too far.