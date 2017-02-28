Darling Evans, Vokey are the newest inductees into Canadian Golf Hall of Fame

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Quebec golfer Judy Darling Evans and club maker Robert (Bob) Vokey are headed into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

Darling Evans will be inducted under the player category while Vokey will be inducted as a builder.

With their inductions, the Quebec duo will become the 78th and 79th honoured members of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

"During her competitive career, Judy was fierce and accomplished competitor while the Vokey name has become synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship," Sandra Post, chair of the Hall of Fame's selection committee, said in a statement. "Their respective elections exemplify the diversity of talent represented among the members of the Canadian Golf Hall Fame."

During her amateur career, Darling Evans was a dominant force in Quebec and Canadian women's amateur golf with several provincial and national titles. She played for Canada at the 1959 and 1963 Commonwealth Games.

Vokey, who was born in Montreal and raised in Verdun, Que., has become one of the world's foremost wedge designers and trusted short game adviser to many of the modern game's top golfers.