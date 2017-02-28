Sports

Forsberg has 2 goals, assist in Predators' 5-4 OT win

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) moves the puck up ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Filip Forsberg scored 2:45 into overtime and the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Forsberg had a goal and an assist in the final nine minutes of the third period to lead the Predators back from a 4-2 deficit. Forsberg has 10 goals and four assists during a six-game point streak.

Ryan Johansen, Colin Wilson and Mike Fisher also scored for the Predators.

Kyle Okposo, Brian Gionta and Jake McCabe each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Evander Kane also scored and Robin Lehner made 36 saves. Buffalo has lost four in a row.

