Galchenyuk scores in OT, Price makes 26 saves as Canadiens beat Blue Jackets

MONTREAL — Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime and Carey Price made 26 saves for the shutout as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to three games.

Price now has three shutouts for Montreal (35-21-8) this season. He got the start after Al Montoya led the Canadiens to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in New Jersey on Monday.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29-of-30 shots for the Blue Jackets (39-16-6), who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Max Pacioretty looked to have scored the winner 1:11 in overtime after a beautiful pass by Andrei Markov along the boards sent the Habs captain in all alone on Bobrovsky. The puck crossed the line on Pacioretty's rebound, but the play was whistled dead and a lengthy video review did not overturn the call.

With Seth Jones in the box for holding, Galchenyuk scored the overtime winner — for the second game in a row — on the power play with a slap shot from the point that soared into the roof of the net at 3:53 of the extra period.

Shea Weber and Pacioretty got assists on the game winner. The point was Pacioretty's 400th in the NHL. He's the 36th player in Canadiens history to reach that milestone.

Montreal's three consecutive wins have all come in overtime. The Canadiens have not won a game in regulation since Jan. 31.

Newly-acquired defenceman Jordie Benn made his Canadiens debut. The 29-year-old was traded to Montreal from the Dallas Stars on Monday for defenceman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

The game was fast-paced and exciting despite the lack of goals.

A couple of early power plays gave Montreal all the momentum, but the home team failed to capitalize.

Luck was on Montreal's side as the Jackets beat Price on several occasions but couldn't beat his posts. Columbus hit four pucks off the iron, including Zach Werenski's shot off the crossbar 19 seconds into the contest.

In the first intermission, the Canadiens announced they had traded forward David Desharnais to the Edmonton Oilers for defenceman Brandon Davidson.

Desharnais played 435 regular-season games with Montreal since joining the Canadiens organization in 2008.

The 25-year-old Davidson, who was drafted by the Oilers in the sixth round in 2010, has five goals and eight assists in 91 career games with Edmonton.

Desharnais was a healthy scratch against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.