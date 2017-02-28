Jason Zucker scores late, Wild hold on to beat Jets 6-5

WINNIPEG — Jason Zucker scored with 2:10 left in the third period to help the Minnesota Wild hang on for a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Zucker's 20th goal of the season came after Erik Haula sent him a backhand pass across the front of the net that he put past Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson.

Haula, Mikael Granlund, Tyler Graovac, Ryan White and Marco Scandella also had goals for the Wild (41-14-6). Granlund, newcomer Martin Hanzal and Chris Stewart each picked up two assists.

Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and pair of assists for Winnipeg (28-30-6).

Rookie Patrik Laine scored his 31st goal of the season and added an assist. Adam Lowry and Joel Armia also scored.

The Wild were ahead 4-1 and 5-2 in the second period and had a 5-3 lead heading into the third period.

Armia and Scheifele then tied it up with goals less than two minutes apart to make it 5-5 at 11:17.

Both teams replaced their starting goalies.

Darcy Kuemper allowed five goals on 29 shots and was yanked after Scheifele's 26th goal of the season that made it 5-5.

Devon Dubnyk made four saves in relief, while Hutchinson stopped six of the seven shots he faced in relief.

Making his seventh straight start, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Hutchinson late in the second period.

Winnipeg was starting a six-game homestand after mounting a five-game point streak (3-0-2) heading into its league-mandated break.

Winnipeg scored the game's first goal, but Minnesota responded with three straight markers for a 3-1 lead after the first period.

Both clubs scored a pair of goals in the second period as the Wild took a 5-3 lead into the third period.

Laine scored at 1:02 after Scheifele sent a pass out front to him from the corner and the Finn put it over Kuemper's blocker side.

Two minutes later, Granlund took advantage of a Winnipeg turnover and went in alone on Hellebuyck and scored his 21st goal of the season.

Granlund's backhand pass from his knees at the side of the net set up Graovac's goal at 14:19 for a 2-1 Wild lead.

Haula netted his 13th goal on the power play when his shot from the side of the net bounced off Hellebuyck's arm and went into the net at 18:42.

Scandella and Lowry traded goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period. White then used a turnover to make it 5-2 at 13:19, sending Hellebuyck to the bench.

Perreault squeezed the gap at 17:37, with both clubs putting up 21 shots on goal after two periods.

Armia's short-handed goal came off a weird bounce. Kuemper deflected the shot with his stick, but it went off the glass, hit Kuemper in the back and dropped into the net at 9:35.

Winnipeg had two power plays late in the third, but couldn't capitalize.