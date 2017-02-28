Lakers call up G David Nwaba from D-League affiliate
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard David Nwaba from their NBA Development League affiliate.
Nwaba was in uniform on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Nwaba has averaged 13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 38 games for the Los Angeles D-Fenders.
Lakers coach Luke Walton says Nwaba earned the call-up with his defensive play.
Nwaba takes the roster spot created by the Lakers' buyout of Spanish guard Jose Calderon.
Nwaba also grew up in Los Angeles, attending University High School and Santa Monica College before finishing his collegiate career at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
