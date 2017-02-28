Marit Bjoergen wins 16th world cross-country ski gold
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAHTI, Finland — Marit Bjoergen won the
The six-time Olympic champion cruised to a 41-second victory over Charlotte Kalla of Sweden, while fellow Norwegian, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, was third.
The 36-year-old Bjoergen, who returned to competition this winter after a break to have her first child, also won the
That gave her the record for gold medals won by a cross-country skier in world championship history — male or female.