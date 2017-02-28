Sports

Marit Bjoergen wins 16th world cross-country ski gold

Norway's MaritÂ Bjoergen crosses the finish line to win the women's cross country 10 km individual classic competition at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Norway's MaritÂ Bjoergen crosses the finish line to win the women's cross country 10 km individual classic competition at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LAHTI, Finland — Marit Bjoergen won the 10-kilometre classic race for a 16th world championship gold medal in cross-country skiing on Tuesday.

The six-time Olympic champion cruised to a 41-second victory over Charlotte Kalla of Sweden, while fellow Norwegian, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, was third.

The 36-year-old Bjoergen, who returned to competition this winter after a break to have her first child, also won the 15-kilometre skiathlon in Lahti on Sunday.

That gave her the record for gold medals won by a cross-country skier in world championship history — male or female.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular