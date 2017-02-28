Sports

Monday's Games

NHL

Montreal 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 1

Minnesota 5 Los Angeles 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 92 New York 91

Cleveland 102 Milwaukee 95

Golden State 119 Philadelphia 108

Atlanta 114 Boston 98

Dallas 96 Miami 89

Indiana 117 Houston 108

Minnesota 102 Sacramento 88

---

MLB Pre-season

Detroit 10 Atlanta 7

Minnesota 9 Miami 6

N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 1

St. Louis (ss) 7 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis (ss) 5 Washington 4

Pittsburgh 2 Toronto 1

Houston 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 14 Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 5 Texas (ss) 0

Oakland 5 San Francisco 4

Cleveland 3 Texas (ss) 2

Arizona 6 Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 3

---

