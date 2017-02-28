Monday's Games
A
A
Monday's Games
NHL
Montreal 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 1
Minnesota 5 Los Angeles 4 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 92 New York 91
Cleveland 102 Milwaukee 95
Golden State 119 Philadelphia 108
Atlanta 114 Boston 98
Dallas 96 Miami 89
Indiana 117 Houston 108
Minnesota 102 Sacramento 88
---
MLB Pre-season
Detroit 10 Atlanta 7
Minnesota 9 Miami 6
N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 1
St. Louis (ss) 7 Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis (ss) 5 Washington 4
Pittsburgh 2 Toronto 1
Houston 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 14 Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 7 L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 5 Texas (ss) 0
Oakland 5 San Francisco 4
Cleveland 3 Texas (ss) 2
Arizona 6 Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 3
---
