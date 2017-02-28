Montreal Impact sign former TFC defender Daniel Lovitz

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have signed former Toronto FC defender Daniel Lovitz to a one year contract, with an option for two more years.

Lovitz, 25, was with the Impact in training camp.

"We are happy to sign Daniel after watching him integrate well with our group during training camp in St. Petersburg," technical director Adam Braz said in a release. "He is a versatile player with MLS experience that will add depth to the back line."