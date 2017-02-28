Morris, Pistons outlast Portland 120-113 in OT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Marcus Morris scored a career-high 37 points, including Detroit's first seven in overtime, and the Pistons rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-113 on Tuesday night.

Ish Smith had 12 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Pistons. The backup point guard was scoreless heading into the fourth quarter but gave Detroit a huge lift down the stretch.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and 11 rebounds for Portland while falling an assist shy of his first triple-double. He had only one assist after the start of the fourth, however, and the Trail Blazers were eventually done in by their inability to take care of the ball.

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points for Portland.

The Pistons trailed 75-62 in the third before closing that quarter on a 13-4 run. It was Portland that had to rally late in the fourth, and Lillard's driving layup with 2.8 seconds left tied it at 109 and forced overtime.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Portland was without Evan Turner (right hand) and Festus Ezeli (left knee). ... Jusuf Nurkic scored 19 points.

Pistons: Detroit completed a season sweep of Portland, and both games went beyond regulation. The Pistons beat the Trail Blazers 125-124 in double overtime on Jan. 8. ... Andre Drummond had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

THROWING IT AWAY

Portland finished the game with 24 turnovers to Detroit's eight. The Pistons outscored the Trail Blazers 21-11 in points off turnovers, and sloppiness with the ball was about the only thing slowing Portland on a night it shot 52 per cent from the field.

McCollum had six turnovers and Lillard had four.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.