New York Red Bulls hire Denis Hamlett as sporting director

HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls have hired Denis Hamlett as their sporting director.

The Major League Soccer team announced the move Tuesday, a week after Ali Curtis left the team after a difference of opinion with management.

Hamlett will oversee all the team's operations, which includes player acquisitions, scouting and the soccer operations budget.

The Costa Rican has nearly 20 years of coaching experience, which includes two years with the Red Bulls serving as top assistant to Jesse Marsch (2015-2016) and two seasons as head coach of the Chicago Fire (2007-2008).