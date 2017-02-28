Not right: Mets third baseman Wright can't throw for 2 weeks

David Wright and the New York Mets hoped for a healthy start to spring training. No such luck.

Wright was told Tuesday not to throw for two weeks after an examination in New York showed an impingement in his right shoulder. The third baseman will be re-evaluated after two weeks.

The 34-year-old team captain is a seven-time All-Star, but he's been limited to 75 regular-season games during the past two years.

"He's having real trouble getting his arm extended on the throws," manager Terry Collins said at the Mets' camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "He just said, 'Look, I've got to do something to get rid of the pain.' It's certainly going to be difficult to say he's going to be ready opening day."

The Mets, coming off an injury-plagued year and aiming for their third straight playoff appearance, start the season April 3 at home against Atlanta.

Former All-Star shortstop Jose Reyes made 50 starts at third base last year in Wright's absence.

"Nobody told me anything, but I'm ready," Reyes said.

"It's very sad news to hear about Wright, what he's been through the last two years, 2 1/2 years," he said.

Wright was on the disabled list from April 15 to Aug. 24, 2015, when he strained his right hamstring and then developed spinal stenosis.

Last season, Wright was batting .226 with seven homers, 14 RBIs and 55 strikeouts in 137 at-bats through May 27 when he was sidelined by neck pain. He had season-ending surgery June 16 to repair a herniated disk.

"Doctors feel that it is in some ways related to the neck surgery and the fact that the muscles haven't essentially re-engaged, re-stimulated," general manager Sandy Alderson said.

AROUND THE CACTUS AND GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUES

BRAVES 2, CARDINALS 0

Newly acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips doubled home the only runs of the game. Freddie Freeman added a pair of hits and Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz threw two scoreless innings in his first spring start.

St. Louis starter Mike Leake was perfect through three innings with three strikeouts on just 32 pitches.

PHILLIES 7, ORIOLES 5

Clay Buchholz pitched two scoreless innings in his Philadelphia debut. Tommy Joseph and Aaron Altherr each homered for the Phillies.

Chris Dickerson hit an opposite-field homer and Johnny Giavotella had an RBI triple for Baltimore.

RAYS 19, TWINS 0

Tampa Bay set team record for spring training in runs, hits (24) and margin of victory. Rickie Weeks had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Prospect Jake Bauers hit a grand slam.

Rays starter Alex Cobb threw two scoreless in his spring debut.

NATIONALS 4, ASTROS 3

Michael A. Taylor hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the first game at the new $150 million complex that Washington and Houston share.

Commissioner Rob Manfred was among the crowd of 5,987 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches for the opener. It was the first exhibition in West Palm Beach since 1997 — the Montreal Expos and Atlanta used to train at the same site.

Daniel Murphy got the first hit, Bryce Harper doubled home the first run and Carlos Beltran had the first homer.

Jeremy Guthrie pitched two scoreless innings in his attempt to make the Nats. Mike Fiers, competing with Joe Musgrove to be the Astros' No. 5 starter, allowed a run and four hits in two innings.

METS 3, MARLINS 1

Seth Lugo, who will start for Puerto Rico in its World Baseball Classic opener against Venezuela, went three shutout innings for the Mets. He has now has thrown five scoreless frames in two spring starts.

Marlins closer A.J. Ramos gave up home runs to Travis d'Arnaud and T.J. Rivera in the second inning.

YANKEES (ss) 9, TIGERS 5

Catcher Gary Sanchez, coming off a rookie season in which he hit 20 homers, homered and singled for the Yankees. Chris Carter, the NL home run leader last year, also connected for his new team.

Masahiro Tanaka pitched two perfect innings for New York. Detroit starter Daniel Norris went 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his spring debut.

YANKEES (ss) 5, RED SOX 4

Greg Bird hit two homers and drove in three runs. After giving up a two-run shot to Bird, Kyle Kendrick retired eight of his final nine batters in his Red Sox debut. Pablo Sandoval had two hits with an RBI double for Boston.

BLUE JAYS 12, PIRATES 0

Lucas Harrell pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three for Toronto.

Pittsburgh starter Ivan Nova retired six straight, while reliever Tony Watson was roughed up for three earned runs on four hits and one walk in one inning.

PADRES 9, GIANTS 5

Madison Bumgarner started his second game this spring and allowed two runs in two innings on a windy day. He threw 26 pitches and the two runs came after Jose Pirela's hit glanced off centre fielder Gorkys Hernandez's glove.

Jabari Blash homered and drove in five runs for San Diego.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, RANGERS 4

Taijuan Walker, obtained from the Mariners over the winter for shortstop Jean Segura, struck out three in two scoreless innings in his Diamondbacks debut. Daniel Descalso homered and Socrates Brito, coming back from an off-season surgery to remove a hamate bone from his right hand, had two hits with an RBI.

Rangers starter Nick Martinez threw two shutout innings, and Jonathan Lucroy had a pair of hits.

ATHLETICS 5, INDIANS 4

Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer and Trevor Plouffe added a solo shot for Oakland. Top pitching prospect A.J. Puk struck out the side in his one inning of relief.

Rajai Davis, the A's new centre fielder who hit a homer for Cleveland in Game 7 of the World Series last season, led off and had one hit.

MARINERS 8, WHITE SOX (ss) 1

Seattle ace Felix Hernandez allowed one run on three hits over two innings in his spring debut.

Mitch Haniger, acquired in the deal that brought shortstop Jean Segura from Arizona for pitcher Taijuan Walker, had two hits, including a three-run homer off White Sox prospect Michael Kopech. Nelson Cruz added a run-scoring double.

ANGELS 7, CUBS 5

Addison Russell hit a three-run homer, his second drive of the spring, and Matt Szczur drove in a run with a triple. Cubs starter Alec Mills pitched two shutout innings.

Angels starter Manny Banuelos walked three in two scoreless innings, and C.J. Cron and Michael Hermosillo each hit solo homers.

ROYALS 6, BREWERS 3

Danny Duffy, the Royals' likely opening day starter, gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings, including a home run to Brewers' bench candidate Yadiel Rivera. Milwaukee starter Zach Davies worked one scoreless inning with two strikeouts after a 22-minute rain delay.

DODGERS 14, ROCKIES 3

Andre Ethier homered for the Dodgers and 20-year-old starter Julio Urias struck out two and gave up a run in one inning.

Charlie Blackmon, DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado all drove in runs for Colorado.

WHITE SOX (ss) 10, REDS 9

Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez, obtained from the Nationals in an off-season deal for outfielder Adam Eaton, allowed five earned runs on four hits over 1 1/3 innings.