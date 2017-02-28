Pelicans' Cousins banned a game for 18th technical of season

NEW YORK — DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended one game without pay for drawing his 18th technical foul of the season.

The NBA announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-11 forward- centre will miss Wednesday night's home game against the Detroit Pistons.

The technical foul came with 11:28 left in the first quarter of the Pelicans' 118-110 loss at Oklahoma City on Sunday. Cousins, notorious for his technicals, joined the Pelicans in a deal with Sacramento a week earlier.