Peter Stoykewych, Kyle Connor three points apiece as Manitoba beats Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Peter Stoykewych and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists as the Manitoba Moose downed the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Dan DeSalvo, Brendan Lemieux and Brian Strait also scored for the Moose (21-27-7), who got a 32-save outing from Jamie Phillips.

Spencer Abbott, Ville Pokka and Erik Gustafsson found the back of the net for the IceHogs (21-26-11), AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lars Johansson started in net for Rockford but gave up three goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Jeff Glass, who stopped 13-of-14 shots in 35:22 of relief.