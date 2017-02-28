Peter Stoykewych, Kyle Connor three points apiece as Manitoba beats Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Peter Stoykewych and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists as the Manitoba Moose downed the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.
Dan DeSalvo, Brendan Lemieux and Brian Strait also scored for the Moose (21-27-7), who got a 32-save outing from Jamie Phillips.
Spencer Abbott, Ville Pokka and Erik Gustafsson found the back of the net for the IceHogs (21-26-11), AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Lars Johansson started in net for Rockford but gave up three goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Jeff Glass, who stopped 13-of-14 shots in 35:22 of relief.
The Winnipeg Jets' minor league team went 1 for 5 on the power play while Rockford scored once on four chances with the man advantage.
