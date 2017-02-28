Sauber names Tatiana Calderon as development driver

MONTMELO, Spain — Formula One team Sauber has named Tatiana Calderon of Colombia as a development driver.

The 23-year-old Calderon started racing karts when she was 9 and competed in the GP3 series last season. Sauber says she will continue to compete in GP3 in addition to acting as a development driver for the F1 team.

Team principal Monisha Kaltenborn says "we have the opportunities and facilities to provide Tatiana a professional platform on which she can further develop her knowledge and skills in racing."

Sauber's race drivers this season are Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.