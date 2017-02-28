Toronto Wolfpack to face the London Broncos in fourth round of Ladbrokes Cup

PLYMOUTH, England — The Toronto Wolfpack will play at the London Broncos in the fourth round of the knockout Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Toronto, the first translatlantic rugby league team, advanced with a 14-6 win last Saturday over Siddal, an amateur side that won the Kingstone Press National Conference League last season.

The Broncos will represent a stiffer test.

The London side is currently third in the second-tier Kingstone Press Championship with a 3-1-0 record.

Toronto is set to make its debut this season in the third-tier Kingstone Press League 1 this weekend.

The draw for the fourth-round Cup matches, to be played March 18-19, on the HMS Bulwark in Plymouth.