Towns, Wiggins combine for 56 in Wolves' 102-88 win vs Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 102-88 on Monday night.

Ricky Rubio had nine points and 11 assists to help the Timberwolves move within one game of the Kings as both teams try to catch Denver for the eighth spot in the West.

Towns and Wiggins were dominant against the Kings, who had beaten the Wolves handily in the first two games between the teams this season.

Towns shot 13 of 19 from the floor and sparked a big run in the second quarter when Minnesota took control. Wiggins exploited a size advantage against Sacramento and repeatedly scored inside.

Kosta Koufos had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Sacramento. The Kings are 1-2 since trading All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans during the All-Star break.

The Wolves led by 21 at one point and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half to win for the fourth time in six games.

Two nights after an exhausting 142-130 loss to Houston, Minnesota got off to a slow start and trailed until a 13-0 run early in the second quarter. Towns scored nine points during the run, including a putback that extended the Wolves' lead to 38-31.

Minnesota went on another big run before halftime, capped by Rubio's 18-foot jumper to put the Wolves up 60-44 at halftime.

Sacramento made its best push coming out of the break and closed within 63-56 before Wiggins made a pair of long jumpers to help Minnesota pull away.

Nemanja Bjelica added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: It took Wiggins a while to warm up, but once he got going, Sacramento had no answer. That helped take some pressure off Towns after the 7-footer carried Minnesota's offence early. ... Wiggins has scored 20 or more points in a franchise-record 18 consecutive games. Kevin Garnett owns the second-longest streak of 16, having done it twice during his career.

Kings: While the front office is still crowing about the Cousins trade, on the court, the team continues to search for a consistent scoring threat. Only one Sacramento player — Koufos — made more than five baskets. A sloppy second quarter on both ends of the court didn't help.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play at Utah on Wednesday. The Jazz have won both games between the two teams this season.