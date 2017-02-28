Westbrook's 43, triple-double lead Thunder past Jazz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 109-106 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. It was his fourth straight triple-double, and the team's fourth consecutive win.

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who trimmed Utah's Central Division lead to two games.

Westbrook scored and was fouled on a transition layup with 15.5 seconds to play. He completed the three-point play to give the Thunder a 108-106 lead. After Jerami Grant hit one of two free throws with a second left, Gordon Hayward missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

He led the Jazz with 19 points.

Oklahoma City, which entered the night last in the NBA in 3-point percentage, made 15 of 22 threes.

The Thunder made their first 12 3-pointers to take a 61-53 lead at halftime. Oklahoma City became the first team since the Seattle SuperSonics in 1998 to make its first 12 shots from behind the arc. The Thunder also set a high for 3-pointers in any half since the move from Seattle in 2008.

Westbrook opened his second-half scoring by getting fouled on a made 3-pointer. The Thunder continued to shoot well and led 86-75 at the end of the third. The Jazz rallied and took the lead in the fourth quarter to set up the tight finish.

___

TIP INS

Jazz: Did not commit a turnover in the first quarter, and had just seven in the game. ... Rodney Hood scored 18 points. ... George Hill scored 15 points.

Thunder: Made 6 of 6 3-pointers in the first quarter. ... Westbrook was the first Thunder player to miss a 3-pointer, misfiring in the final minute of the first half. ... Westbrook had just two rebounds at halftime.

UP NEXT

Jazz host Minnesota on Wednesday.

Thunder play at Portland on Thursday.

___