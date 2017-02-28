WHL Roundup: Tyler Wong scores twice, Lethbridge downs Regina 4-1

REGINA — Tyler Wong struck twice and Stuart Skinner made 42 saves as the Lethbridge Hurricanes downed the Regina Pats 4-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Wong's two goals gives him 47 on the season, which leads all WHL players.

Matt Alfaro and Jordy Bellerive also scored for the Hurricanes (39-17-7) while Wong tacked on an assist for a three-point night.

Dawson Leedahl responded for the Pats (44-10-8), who got a 23-save outing from Tyler Brown.

Lethbridge went 1 for 4 on the power play while Regina failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

BRONCOS 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Ryley Lindgren had two goals and an assist and Jordan Papirny made 25 saves as the Broncos handed Brandon its fifth loss in a row.

Tyler Steenbergen and Glenn Gawdin each added a goal and two helpers for Swift Current (32-20-10). Kaden Elder scored the other.

The Wheat Kings (28-26-9) offence came form Tyler Coulter and Kade Jensen. Logan Thompson stopped 27-of-32 shots in a losing cause.