World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz hospitalized after fight

STUTTGART, Germany — German second-division leader Stuttgart says World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has been hospitalized after getting involved in a fight Monday night.

The club says "Grosskreutz is doing well in the circumstances. It looks like he can leave the hospital again on Wednesday. Kevin Grosskreutz will file charges after the incident."

Stuttgart does not give the extent of the 28-year-old right back's injuries.

Police, who didn't name the player, reported that a 28-year-old was taken to hospital with a head injury after receiving a punch in a fight between two groups. A 16-year-old from the same group was also taken to hospital, with no apparent external injuries. Four suspects were arrested.