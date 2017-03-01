Argentine first-division team players robbed at gunpoint
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Players with an Argentine first-division team have been robbed at gunpoint as they prepared to train.
Jose Lemme, the president of the club
No injuries were reported.
Lemme says "We'll have to take more precautions. The police are looking for them."
The Argentine league is set to resume play on Friday. But this is in doubt because of a players' strike claiming unpaid salaries from the league. The league is also without a TV contract.