Brady Leman loosens up on ski cross slopes

All it took for Brady Leman to earn his first World Cup victory in five years was to stop caring so much.

After finishing third overall last season, the Calgary ski cross racer set high expectations for 2016-17. He now admits that doing so only held him back.

“This year I put a lot of pressure on myself to follow that up and exceed last season, which was a tall task,” Leman told Metro by phone earlier this week. “I was really stressed out about trying to match that and once I got over that, went back to just racing, things started coming together a lot more easily.”

Even with the added stress, Leman was able to race to a pair of second-place finishes before the Christmas break. Once he eased up on the self-imposed pressure, he grew comfortable on the mountain and went on a hot streak.

The 30-year-old rallied for three more silver medals before capturing gold in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Feb. 12. In the final, Leman broke away from the pack and made the lead stick as he crossed the finish line just ahead of France’s Arnaud Bovolenta.

It was his third career World Cup win and first since the 2011-12 season.

“It was really satisfying to get back on to the top of the podium and take a win because it had been that long,” Leman said.

“That’s a funny racetrack that one. It’s so straight and fast at the bottom that being out front is a stressful spot.... All you can do is put your head down and hope nobody goes by you.”

Leman sits second overall on the World Cup circuit this season and appeared poised to gain more ground on leader Jean Frederic Chapuis of France last week in Miass, Russia. A 26th-place showing, however, set the Canadian back and guaranteed Chapuis the Crystal Globe with a 112-point lead in the standings and a single race remaining on the calendar.

Leman was hoping to capitalize on Chapuis’ 27th-place finish, but “mental errors” cost him valuable points and a chance at racing for the season’s overall championship in the tour’s final stop on Sunday at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ont.

“It’s so tough to find that week-in, week-out consistency. It’s easy to beat yourself up after a race like that,” Leman said.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a couple of daydreams about winning a Globe on home soil. But it’s out of my hands at this point, which is too bad. It’s still been a good season regardless of what happens this weekend.”

While the race for the overall championship is over, Leman’s second place is still very much up for grabs. He currently carries an 11-point lead over Switzerland’s Alex Fiva, who Leman says is one of his best friends on tour.

“We have a lot of mutual respect for each other. Our team and the Swiss team get along very well,” Leman said. “They’re just good competitors. They race clean and they race hard. Those are the kind of guys you want to race against.”

History tips the scales in Leman’s favour. One of his two previous victories was earned at Blue Mountain in 2011-12, when he finished the season second overall.

“I feel like I have a real shot at (winning) here,” he said.