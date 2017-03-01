Canadiens acquire two-time Stanley Cup winner King from Los Angeles

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

King provides the Canadiens a dependable checking-line forward who helped the Kings win Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014. His addition comes after Montreal added grit by acquiring Steve Ott from Detroit a few hours earlier.

King was selected by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He has eight goals and seven assists in 63 games this season.