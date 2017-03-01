Cavs make room for Andrew Bogut by waiving Jordan McRae

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have opened up a roster spot for free agent Andrew Bogut by waiving guard Jordan McRae.

Bogut is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday and the 7-foot centre 's agent tells The Associated Press that he intends to sign with the defending NBA champions. Bogut, who gives Cleveland a needed rim protector and backup for Tristan Thompson, will join the Cavaliers later this week.

His addition comes two days after the Cavs signed veteran point guard Deron Williams, a former All-Star who gives the team depth, experience and another playmaker.

McRae averaged 4.4 points, made four starts and played in 37 games this season for Cleveland.