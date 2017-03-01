Flames acquire forward Curtis Lazar, Mike Kostka from Senators

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Curtis Lazar from Ottawa.

The Flames also get defenceman Mike Kostka in the deal that sees defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second-round pick go to the Senators.

Lazar will be pleased to get a fresh start after a difficult season in Ottawa, where he had just one assist in 33 games. He had three goals and an assist in 13 games with Binghamton of the American Hockey League

Ottawa picked Lazar 17th overall in the 2013 NHL draft. He made the club as a 19-year-old in 2014-15 season and played 67 games.

He appeared in 76 games with the Senators in 2015-16, putting up six goals and 14 assists.

Kostka has yet to play in the NHL this season, playing 46 games Binghamton.