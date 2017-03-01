Hedman scores in OT, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov also scored to help the Lightning improve to 7-1-2 in the last 10 games.

Noah Hanifin, Derek Ryan and Jay McClement scored for Carolina, and Eddie Lack stopped 12 shots. The Hurricanes are 1-5-3 in their last nine.

Hedman lifted a shot over Lack during the extra session. Kucherov got his second assist on the play, and has 12 points over the last four games.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 15:18 of the third, and McClement tied it with 2:37 left on Carolina's seventh short-handed goal of the season.

Tampa Bay pulled tied it at 2 midway through the third when Johnson jumped to avoid Jake Dotchin's point shot that went off his skate and into the net.

Carolina dominated the first, outshooting Tampa Bay 18-4, but led just 2-1 due a number of strong saves by Vasilevskiy.

After Hedman had a power-play goal eight minutes in, Hanifin tied it on his first goal in 36 games on a shot three minutes later that was deflected by Kucherov.

Ryan made it 2-1 at 14:54, stopping a 15-game pointless streak and 16-game goal drought with a power-play goal redirected off Lightning defenceman Andrej Sustr's stick.

Tampa Bay remained active before Wednesday afternoon's trade deadline, sending centre Valtteri Filppula to Philadelphia. Filppula is signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million.

The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who earlier in the week traded goaltender Ben Bishop and centre Brian Boyle.

NOTES: Carolina LW Jeff Skinner missed his second straight game due to a stiff neck but could return for Friday night's game against Arizona. ... Hurricanes LW Brock McGinn, hurt in Tuesday's game at Florida, sat out with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT:

Hurricanes: After hosting the Coyotes on Friday, the two teams play again Sunday in Arizona.